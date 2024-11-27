Menu Explore
Amritsar: Snatcher suffers bullet injury while trying to escape police custody

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 27, 2024 08:30 AM IST

The accused identified as Suraj alias Mandi, a resident of Bhindisaida village in Amritsar, posed a threat to police and bystanders.

A snatcher involved in two incidents targeting Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) was shot in the leg after attempting to escape police custody and snatching a rifle from a police officer, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar with other police officials at the site of the incident where a criminal tried to assault policemen after snatching his rifle on the outskirts of Amritsar on Tuesday. (ANI)
Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar with other police officials at the site of the incident where a criminal tried to assault policemen after snatching his rifle on the outskirts of Amritsar on Tuesday. (ANI)

DGP Yadav commended the Amritsar commissionerate police for their swift response, ensuring no harm to officers or civilians.

The DGP said that in one of the snatching incidents a woman was injured.

The commissioner of police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the accused Suraj was arrested by civil lines police of Amritsar city, following a detailed investigation into these cases.

The stolen items, including £300, €600, 22,000 in cash, passports, mobile phones, and various cards, were recovered.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar Police have earned appreciation from two international visitors for their prompt response in recovering the stolen belongings. Both individuals, visiting the city from the UK and Mauritius, had fallen victim to theft in separate incidents during their stay.

