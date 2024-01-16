Amritsar: Two travel agents booked in Nicaragua human trafficking case

The Amritsar-rural Police have booked two travel agents in Nicaragua human trafficking case, said officials on Monday. Handcuffs - Handcuff

Senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh said, “The cases have been registered against the accused under zero-tolerance policy towards the criminal and anti-social elements.”

Kanwarman Singh of Talwandi Nahar village informed Jhander Police that a travel agent, namely Tarsem Singh, misled him by saying that he would be sent to Nicaragua from where he would be granted a visa of United States. He left for Nicaragua on December 21. When their flight landed in France, they were stopped at the airport. “The French authorities deported us from the airport after finding our visa fake,” said the complainant.

The Jhander Police registered the case under Section 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), Section 13 of Punjab Travel Agent Act. Similarly, on complaint of Damanpreet Singh of Butter Sivian village falling under Mehta Police station, another travel agent namely Tarsem Singh was booked under same charges. Under the deal, the accused was supposed to send the complainant to Australia via Portugal, but failed.