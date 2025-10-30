Amritsar: Valmiki community protest brings traffic to a standstill

Members of Valmiki organisations held a protest at the Bhandari Bridge on Wednesday that caused traffic jams across the city leaving many commuters stranded.

Hundreds of members of the organisation gathered at Bhandari railway bridge that connects two sides of the city at 11 am and blocked the bridge. As a result, the entire city witnessed several kilometre jams for around 6 hours. The blockade was lifted in the evening after the administration assured them of meeting their demands.

The organisation members alleged that some individuals carried out inappropriate activities at their sacred Ram Tirath Temple and entered the temple premises wielding swords, thereby hurting their religious sentiments. Valmiki organisation leader Shashi Gill said that on October 27, an incident of insult took place at the temple. A leader, waving the Valmiki community’s flag and carrying weapons, violated the sanctity of the place, which caused resentment among the community, he said.

He stated that even after two days, the administration has not taken any action. He demanded that strict action be taken against the person responsible for the act.

Additional police forces were stationed at the Bhandari Bridge and nearby areas. Police officials appealed to the protesters to maintain peace and assured them that the case would be investigated fairly.