Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Amritsar: Valmiki community protest brings traffic to a standstill

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 7:46 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, AMRITSAR
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    People of the Valmiki community block Bhandari Bridge during a protest against the alleged desecration of the Sri Valmiki Tirath, in Amritsar on Wednesday. (ANI)
    People of the Valmiki community block Bhandari Bridge during a protest against the alleged desecration of the Sri Valmiki Tirath, in Amritsar on Wednesday. (ANI)

    Hundreds of members of Valmiki organisation gathered at Bhandari railway bridge that connects two sides of the city at 11 am and blocked the bridge. As a result, the entire city witnessed several kilometre jams for around 6 hours.

    Members of Valmiki organisations held a protest at the Bhandari Bridge on Wednesday that caused traffic jams across the city leaving many commuters stranded.

    Hundreds of members of the organisation gathered at Bhandari railway bridge that connects two sides of the city at 11 am and blocked the bridge. As a result, the entire city witnessed several kilometre jams for around 6 hours. The blockade was lifted in the evening after the administration assured them of meeting their demands.

    The organisation members alleged that some individuals carried out inappropriate activities at their sacred Ram Tirath Temple and entered the temple premises wielding swords, thereby hurting their religious sentiments. Valmiki organisation leader Shashi Gill said that on October 27, an incident of insult took place at the temple. A leader, waving the Valmiki community’s flag and carrying weapons, violated the sanctity of the place, which caused resentment among the community, he said.

    He stated that even after two days, the administration has not taken any action. He demanded that strict action be taken against the person responsible for the act.

    Additional police forces were stationed at the Bhandari Bridge and nearby areas. Police officials appealed to the protesters to maintain peace and assured them that the case would be investigated fairly.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Amritsar: Valmiki Community Protest Brings Traffic To A Standstill
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes