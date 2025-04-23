Amritsar: Weapon-smuggling network busted, 1 held with 5 pistols

AMRITSAR Police teams have also recovered five pistols — two .45 bore, two .30 bore, and one .32 bore from accused’s possession

The counter-intelligence (CI) wing, Amritsar, has busted an illegal weapon smuggling module having links extending to the United States with the arrest its operative from Ludhiana, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Guri, a native of Pakhowal, Ludhiana, who is presently residing in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana. Police teams have also recovered five pistols — two .45 bore, two .30 bore, and one .32 bore from his possession, besides impounding a white Hyundai Verna car (PB91N0209), in which the accused was travelling.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that Guri was acting under the directions of his US-based handlers, identified as Gurlal Singh and Hardeep Singh, who have formed an alliance abroad and are operating transnational weapon smuggling ring using local associates in Punjab, he said.

According to information, Guri is brother-in-law of US-based Hardeep Singh, who was earlier arrested by STF Ludhiana in drug smuggling case of sarpanch Gurdeep Singh Rano in 2020. Thereafter, Hardeep Singh fled to the US in 2022.

Sharing operation details, Yadav said that CI Amritsar received a tip-off indicating that Guri was tasked by his handlers to deliver a consignment in Ludhiana. Acting swiftly, the police team from CI Amritsar intercepted and arrested the accused near Sham Nagar Phatak, Ludhiana, when he was going to deliver the consignment in his Verna car.

The DGP said that the recovered firearms were intended for use in criminal activities across Punjab. Further investigations are on, he said, adding that more arrests are recoveries are likely in this case.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the SSOC police station in Amritsar, the police said.

2 weapon smugglers held after encounter

Tarn Taran: In an intelligence-led operation, the Tarn Taran police foiled a weapons smuggling module by arresting two persons near Sarai Amanat Khan, said police officials on Tuesday.

The arrested accused are Sukhdev Singh alias Dev and Swarn Kumar alias Ghoda. After being trapped, Dev opened fire on the police. He sustained a bullet injury in retaliatory action and was admitted to the Tarn Taran civil hospital, said SSP Abhimanyu Rana.

One Glock 9MM pistol, one PX5 .30 calibre pistol, 7 live cartridges, and 3 empty shells were recovered from their possession. “Initial probe reveals the accused were in direct contact with Pak-based smugglers and were supplying arms in Tarn Taran and adjoining districts. Further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network,” added Rana.