Amritsar: Doctor booked for culpable homicide after patient dies during treatment

An MBBS doctor was booked for culpable homicide after a 44-year-old patient died during treatment at his private hospital in Jijiani village, 30 km from the district headquarters, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Gurmeet Singh of Pakharpura village falling under the Kathunangal police station. The accused is Dr Dilbagh Singh of Jijiani village, which falls under the Majitha police station where the case has been registered.

The case was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s son, Gurmukh Singh. “On Sunday, at around 1:30 pm, I took my father to Dr Dilbagh Singh’s hospital for his checkup. My father was not feeling well. The doctor gave an intravenous glucose infusion to my father and injected two injections into the drip. After this, my father started feeling cold, and his condition worsened. The doctor then injected an injection into a vein in my father’s right foot. With this, my father stated feeling shortness of breath. While I was present there, my father fainted, and the doctor told me to rush him to the hospital in Amritsar. However, my father died at Dr Dilbagh’s hospital,” Gurmukh said in the complaint.

He alleged that his father died due to the wrong injections given by the doctor.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Majitha police station, Ajit Singh, said, “We have registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the doctor, who is MBBS. The doctor is absconding, and raids are on to nab him.”