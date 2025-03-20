Menu Explore
Anantnag abduction murder case solved

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 20, 2025 05:06 AM IST

Police said that on March 16, police station Kokernag received a missing report regarding a girl (name withheld), and an investigation was promptly initiated

Police on Wednesday cracked an abduction and murder case in Anantnag and arrested the accused person.

The body has been sent for autopsy and forensic examination to gather further evidence. (iStock)
The body has been sent for autopsy and forensic examination to gather further evidence. (iStock)

“During the course of investigation, technical evidence indicated that she may have been abducted by 31-year-old Altaf Mir, son of Nissar Ahmad Mir and resident of Lawaypora, Srinagar. Initially, FIR number 15/2025 was registered under sections 87 and 49 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). As the investigation progressed, the accused was brought in for questioning, during which he confessed to the crime. Based on his disclosure, the victim’s body was recovered from his house in Lawaypora, Srinagar,” a police spokesperson said in a statement, adding that following the recovery and confession, Sections 64 & 103 of the BNS were added to the FIR to reflect the nature of the crime appropriately. “The body has been sent for autopsy and forensic examination to gather further evidence. Further legal proceedings are underway to ensure a thorough investigation.”

