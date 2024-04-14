 Anantnag: NC candidate Mian dispels rumours of backing out - Hindustan Times
Anantnag: NC candidate Mian dispels rumours of backing out

ByMir Ehsan, Srinagar
Apr 14, 2024 06:42 AM IST

The NC had named Mian Altaf, who is former minister, as the candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that Gujjar leader Mian Altaf was still the party’s candidate from Anantnag Rajouri Parliamentary constituency amid reports that he was not keeping well.

Mian Altaf (HT File)
“We have not heard about it. If he had taken such a decision, then he would have informed us. Now that you have raised it, we will find out about it,” Abdullah told reporters here.

He said Altaf is the party’s first choice for the seat “and unless we won’t hear from his mouth, he will be our party’s face.”

“We will see what has to be done. Media reports are not always true, sometimes they are wrong. As I said, unless I won’t hear it from Altaf that he won’t be able to contest citing health issues, I won’t be able to comment on it,” he said.

Later, Omar met Altaf, who then issued a video message stating that his health was showing improvement.

“Now, I don’t have jaundice which needed complete rest.. Doctors have told me that I can resume my campaign.”

The party vice-president said if Altaf does not contest, then the party will hold consultations over it.

The NC had named Mian Altaf, who is former minister, as the candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. However, Main told a local newspaper that he was not keeping well and doctors had advised him rest for six weeks, making it difficult for him to campaign.

After Mian’s name was declared, he had held several rallies in the Anantnag, Rajouri and Poonch areas to woo the voters.

In 2019 election, NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi had defeated Congress’ Ghulam Ahmad Mir to wrest the seat.

The constituency, which spreads across the Pir Panjal range and includes Rajouri and Poonch areas in Jammu region along with Anantnag in south Kashmir after delimitation, will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of elections. On Friday, election notification was issued for the seat.

Anantnag: NC candidate Mian dispels rumours of backing out
