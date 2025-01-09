Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Andhra tourist killed in paragliding crash in Mandi

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 09, 2025 06:30 AM IST

The accident happened shortly after the tourist, along with the pilot took off from Raison in Kullu on Tuesday evening

A 32-year-old tourist from Andhra Pradesh was killed while the pilot was injured in a paragliding crash at Raison in Manali subdivision on Tuesday, police officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Reddy, 32, from Andhra Pradesh, said police. (iStock)
The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Reddy, 32, from Andhra Pradesh, said police. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Reddy, 32, from Andhra Pradesh, said police.

The accident happened shortly after the tourist, along with the pilot took off from Raison in Kullu on Tuesday evening. The paraglider crashed shortly after the flight.

The pilot, identified as, Jeevan Prakash, was also injured in the accident.

Both the injured were taken to private hospital in Kullu and due to the seriousness of his injuries Reddy was referred to Medical College in Ner Chowk, where he succumbed.

The police have registered a case under sections 125, 106 of Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita in Kullu police station.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On