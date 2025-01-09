Andhra tourist killed in paragliding crash in Mandi

A 32-year-old tourist from Andhra Pradesh was killed while the pilot was injured in a paragliding crash at Raison in Manali subdivision on Tuesday, police officials said. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Reddy, 32, from Andhra Pradesh, said police. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Reddy, 32, from Andhra Pradesh, said police.

The accident happened shortly after the tourist, along with the pilot took off from Raison in Kullu on Tuesday evening. The paraglider crashed shortly after the flight.

The pilot, identified as, Jeevan Prakash, was also injured in the accident.

Both the injured were taken to private hospital in Kullu and due to the seriousness of his injuries Reddy was referred to Medical College in Ner Chowk, where he succumbed.

The police have registered a case under sections 125, 106 of Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita in Kullu police station.