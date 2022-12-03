Anil Vij resumes ‘Janata Darbar’ in Ambala Cantonment
Due to a backlog, Anil Vij’s office said at least 5,000 complainants reached the PWD rest house in in Ambala Cantonment, where the ‘Janata Darbar’ continued till late evening.
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij’s ‘Janata Darbar’ that remained postponed for over a month, due to the model code of conduct in view of the elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions, resumed on Saturday in Ambala Cantonment.
According to a statement, Vij instructed SP Palwal to transfer a woman ASI to police lines for allegedly not taking action in a rape case.
The action against the cop was taken within hours and the minister was informed by the SP, the statement added.
Vij also instructed CP, Panchkula, to constitute a committee under an ASP-rank officer and probe into the fraud allegations worth ₹57 lakh in a property dealing, in which no case has been registered yet.
An enquiry was also marked to State Crime Branch in the death case of a man that is being suspected as a suicide, but family from Gurugram claims it to be a murder.
“People here come after their complaints remain unsolved at various police levels. I mark the probe to an officer not below a DSP-officer of a police range, other than the complainant’s home district, and ensure that the action is being taken,” Vij told the reporters.
