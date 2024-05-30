Anmol wraps up campaign with star-studded roadshow

Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Karamjit Anmol ended his poll campaign with a star-studded roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency of Faridkot on Thursday. Actor-turned-politician Karamjit Anmol during a roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency of Faridkot on Thursday.

On the last day of campaign, actor-turned-politician Anmol was accompanied by Punjabi film industry icons Jassi Gill, Roshan Prince, Sippy Gill, Nisha Bano, Preet Harpal, BN Sharma, Malkeet Rauni, Prabh Grewal, Gurmeet Sajan, Parminder Gill, Seema Kaushal and Rupinder Rupi. His roadshow was held in Moga, Nihal Singh Wala and Bagahpurana assembly segments.

“Anmol has joined politics to work for the people. He is not looking for money or fame. He is already a noted actor in the industry. The people must support him,” Sippy Gill said.

Anmol said safeguarding the environment and working for all was his goal. He also said that he didn’t condemn anyone during his two-month electioneering and talked about the development and the works done by the state government in the past two years in Faridkot.

Reiterating his priorities, he promised setting up of international-level skill development university, skill development centres, free UPSC coaching centre, raising the standards of Baba Farid University and the government medical college and hospital higher than that of PGIMER in Chandigarh, etc.