News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Annapurna Akshaya Patra Project losing steam after doubling prices

Chandigarh: Annapurna Akshaya Patra Project losing steam after doubling prices

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Aug 28, 2023 12:13 AM IST

The slowdown in the growth momentum of the project started after the Red Cross Society increased the cost of food packets from ₹10 to ₹20 in April 2022, making a direct impact on its popularity and sales

Launched with much fanfare in January 2017, the Annapurna Akshaya Patra Project, initiated by the Indian Red Cross Society in Chandigarh to offer affordable food to those in need, is losing steam.

HT Image
HT Image

The slowdown in the growth momentum of the project started after the Red Cross Society increased the cost of food packets from 10 to 20 in April 2022, making a direct impact on its popularity and sales.

Another reason for the dip in its sale is that the food packets are largely sold outside health institutes, including PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16, where langar (free food) is served which is a hit among migrant labourers and those visiting the hospitals from faraway places.

The meal consists of six chapatis, one vegetable and a pickle, all packaged in foil paper, with the vegetable placed in a plastic container.

Red Cross Society nodal officer KS Rana said the scheme initially received a strong response, with approximately 2,500 food packets being sold per day. However, due to the increase in rates, they now only manage to sell around 1,800 food packets per day. The decision to raise the rates to 20 was made because when they were selling at 10 per packet, the cost per packet amounted to around 17.

The then UT administrator, VP Singh Badnore, inaugurated the project on January 2, 2017, with the goal of providing economical food to those in need. Under this project, the food is prepared and packed in a kitchen set up at the Karuna Sadan Building in Sector 11 B with a total initial cost of 70 lakh. The required infrastructure has been arranged through different philanthropists. The daily distribution is done from 6 pm to 9 pm. At least five vans have been put in service to supply the food.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out