News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Annual ‘Khanjar’ exercise: Special forces of India, Kyrgyzstan begin 13-day counter-terror exercise

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Jan 22, 2024 10:44 PM IST

The Indian Army contingent comprised 20 personnel from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) while the Kyrgyz team with equal number of personnel is being represented by the Kyrgyz special forces’ Scorpion brigade.

Special forces of India and Kyrgyzstan on Monday kick-started a 13-day exercise in Himachal Pradesh’s Bakloh with a focus on combating terrorism and extremism.

It is the 11th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan annual ‘Khanjar’ exercise. (AFP representational photo)
It is the 11th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan annual ‘Khanjar’ exercise.

“The aim of the exercise is to exchange experiences and best practices in counter terrorism and special forces operations in built-up area and mountainous terrain under Chapter VII of the UN Charter,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

“The exercise will emphasise on developing special forces skills, advanced techniques of insertion and extraction,” it said.

The army said the exercise will provide an opportunity for both the sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism.

“The exercise will also accord opportunity to showcase capabilities of cutting edge indigenous defence equipment besides achieving shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations,” it said.

Monday, January 22, 2024
