Anomaly in godown stocks: Two Hafed officials booked in Kaithal

Two employees associated with the Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited, popularly known as Hafed, have been booked among others after irregularities in the stock of foodgrains were found in a godown located at Pundri of Kaithal district, officials said on Monday.

The action was taken after Hafed’s district manager Suresh Kumar filed a complaint with the police and an FIR was registered under sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code against manager and centre in-charge Sandeep Kalyan, store keeper Sishan Pal and others.

Kumar has claimed that a message was received from city magistrate, Kaithal, about a complaint being received via video clip regarding loose bags lying at Hafed godown on Pai Road in Pundri.

During the inspection by a committee, it was found that out of 611 bags of wheat, 118 were found stitched with a machine and remaining 493 were unstitched. On weighing the opened bags, misappropriation and tampering with the central pool stocks under their (accused) charge also came to the fore, the complainant mentioned.

The police said that the FIR has been registered as per the complaint and an investigation is going on for further action.