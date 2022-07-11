Anomaly in godown stocks: Two Hafed officials booked in Kaithal
Two employees associated with the Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited, popularly known as Hafed, have been booked among others after irregularities in the stock of foodgrains were found in a godown located at Pundri of Kaithal district, officials said on Monday.
The action was taken after Hafed’s district manager Suresh Kumar filed a complaint with the police and an FIR was registered under sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code against manager and centre in-charge Sandeep Kalyan, store keeper Sishan Pal and others.
Kumar has claimed that a message was received from city magistrate, Kaithal, about a complaint being received via video clip regarding loose bags lying at Hafed godown on Pai Road in Pundri.
During the inspection by a committee, it was found that out of 611 bags of wheat, 118 were found stitched with a machine and remaining 493 were unstitched. On weighing the opened bags, misappropriation and tampering with the central pool stocks under their (accused) charge also came to the fore, the complainant mentioned.
The police said that the FIR has been registered as per the complaint and an investigation is going on for further action.
-
FIR sought against Aaditya Thackeray for ‘using minors’ in Aarey protest
Mumbai: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday wrote to the Mumbai commissioner of police seeking action against former environment minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for “using minor children as child labour” during a Save Aarey protest. Thackeray had on Sunday joined protestors at Picnic Point against the Eknath Shinde-led government's decision to shift the Metro-III depot back to its original 33-acre plot at Aarey Colony.
-
BMC says potholes declined by 30% in past one year
Mumbai: As per the data shared by civic officials, the number of potholes reported in the past year has declined by 30%. Between April 1 and July 7, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation filled 7,211 potholes, while 10,199 potholes were reported in Mumbai during the same period last year, the data states. Mumbai has a road network of 1,200 kilometres, out of which civic officials have said more than 900 km have already been concretised.
-
4-5 additional security personnel for Haryana MLAs who received threat calls
In the wake of five Haryana MLAs allegedly receiving threat calls recently, assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday held a meeting with top brass of the state police and it was decided that they will be protected by four or five additional security personnel. The speaker held a meeting with DGP PK Agrawal, additional DGP, CID, Alok Mittal, ADGP (law and order) Sandeep Khirwar and IG (security) Saurabh Singh.
-
Under construction sea wall at Aksa Beach flouts NGT directions, say activists
Mumbai: Ongoing construction of an anti-erosion sea wall at Aksa Beach by the Maharashtra Maritime Board flouts National Green Tribunal directions issued earlier this year barring such activities across all coastal states in India, activists have alleged. The MMB, however, has continued reclaiming a portion of the sand dunes between Aksa Beach and INS Hamla, which according to environmentalists is one of the few remaining locations in Mumbai to host a thriving sand dune ecosystem.
-
Delhi govt launches WhatsApp chatbot to answer queries on e-vehicles
From how to procure e-vehicles to their price range and incentives, the Delhi government's Whatsapp chatbot can answer all possible queries of people of the city looking for information on electric vehicles. The chatbot also sent out random messages on Sunday and people have emailed the government with queries on e-vehicles. The government has collaborated with Whatsapp for the chatbot, Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra added. The senior officer said they would keep working to improve the chatbot.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics