Another deadline missed: Now, wait till October-end for Greenfield Project

The Greenfield Project, which is to help decongest the Airport Road in Mohali by serving as an alternative route for Delhi traffic heading towards Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, is set to miss the September 30 deadline as well. It had earlier missed the June deadline. A senior NHAI official said that most of the work has been completed but ancillary work is pending. (HT File)

As per officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which is constructing the highway, some ancillary work, such as road marking etc, is pending due to which, commuters will have to wait till October-end to use the route. The 31-kilometre road, from IT Chowk (PR-7) near Chandigarh International Airport to Kurali-Chandigarh road, is being built on the outskirts of Mohali as part of the Centre’s Bharatmala Pariyojana.

A senior NHAI official said that most of the work has been completed but ancillary work is pending. The official added that the work was delayed due to rain and floods in the region. “Though our deadline was September 30, we will be able to make the highway operational only by October-end. Initially, the deadline was June this year,” the official said.

The work is being carried out by a Maharashtra-based company, which was allotted the work in October 2022.

NHAI had come up with the Greenfield Project after scrapping the 40-km Kharar-Banur-Tepla road project in July 2019, owing to its high cost. The total cost of the project is nearly ₹1,400 crore, out of which ₹700 crore has been given for land compensation and the remaining ₹700 crore is for the construction of the highway.

In 2021, the project had been put on hold for nearly eight months as landowners were protesting against the rates being offered for their land. The NHAI had then approved a four-fold increase in the compensation amount for landowners. While earlier the NHAI was to pay between ₹24 lakh and ₹4.18 crore per acre, depending on the location, now they have approved the compensation of ₹1 crore and ₹1.09 crore per acre to those who were to get ₹24 lakh per acre.