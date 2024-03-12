 Another farmer dies; 7th such death in month - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Another farmer dies; 7th such death in month

Another farmer dies; 7th such death in month

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Mar 12, 2024 07:06 AM IST

The deceased farmer, who has been identified as Baldev Singh, was admitted to the government hospital after he complained of breathlessness on Sunday afternoon.

Another protesting farmer died on Monday. The 65-year-old man, who had been participating in the ongoing farmers’ agitation at Khanouri, died at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, during treatment.

Deceased farmer Baldev Singh (HT)
Deceased farmer Baldev Singh (HT)

The deceased farmer, who has been identified as Baldev Singh, was admitted to the government hospital after he complained of breathlessness on Sunday afternoon.

Doctors at the hospital said the exact cause of death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem. The farmer had been protesting at the Khanouri border for over a past few weeks.

Baldev Singh was a resident of Kangthala village in Patiala and was associated with Krantikari Kisan Union. He is the seventh protesting farmer who has died since the protest began on February 13.

Follow Us On