Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Another flight carrying over 160 Valley students lands at IGI airport

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 22, 2025 09:10 AM IST

After reaching New Delhi they boarded buses to their homes provided by the J&K government to ferry the students to their home towns

A flight carrying 256 Indian students, including 160 from Kashmir, landed in New Delhi on Saturday.

An Indian student meeting a relative after returning from Iran, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on Saturday. (PTI)
An Indian student meeting a relative after returning from Iran, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on Saturday. (PTI)

After reaching New Delhi they boarded buses to their homes provided by the J&K government to ferry the students to their home towns.

“In the morning more than 160 students arrived in New Delhi and are now on way to Srinagar,” J&K Students association convener Nasir Khuehami said, adding that the Mahan Air evacuation flight IRM071A carrying over 256 Indian students, the majority from the Kashmir Valley has safely landed at Delhi Airport.

“Sigh of relief for families who had been anxiously waiting for their children’s safe return. Many of these students were frightened and emotionally drained after enduring days of uncertainty and fear in the conflict zone. Their safe arrival has brought a huge sigh of relief to their loved ones back home. Thanks to Government of India for their efforts and timely coordination with Iranian authorities. We remain committed to ensuring the safe evacuation of all remaining students, especially those from vulnerable and remote regions,” said Khuhami.

He said that another Mahan Air flight is scheduled to arrive tonight and the MEA has informed us that two more flights are scheduled from Iran to Delhi on Sunday.

National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar expressed gratitude to Government of India for evacuation of the students from Tehran...”Thanks to Govt of Iran, @IRIMFA_EN and @MEAIndia for timely and seamless evacuation of our students. Operation Sindhu is perhaps one of the most human centric initiatives and will stay in the lives of these kids and their families for ever,” he wrote on X.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Another flight carrying over 160 Valley students lands at IGI airport
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On