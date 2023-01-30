Another liquor vend sealed by NCB burgled in Ludhiana

Liquor vends linked to drug dealer Akshay Chhabra, which were sealed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), are on the target of burglars as police have arrested four persons for allegedly stealing cash and liquor from one such vend near Gill Chowk, the second such incident in the last two days.

On January 28, the Division number 6 police arrested three accused for stealing cash and liquor bottles from a liquor vend sealed by the NCB near Vishwakarma Chowk.

The latest event happened on Sunday and the arrests were made by Division number 6 police. The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Rajput of Gill chowk, Sunny Kumar, Abhishek of Dashmesh Nagar and Sahil Kumar of Loha Market.

The police have recovered 8 liquor bottles and ₹1,500 in cash from their possession.

ASI Dilbagh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged under sections 454, 380 and 34 of the IPC on the complaint of Harpreet Singh of Netaji Nagar of Model Colony, who is an employee at the liquor vend.

Harpreet said that the liquor vend was sealed by the NCB on January 20 and on the intervening nights of January 28 and 29, the burglars barged in the vend after breaking open the locks and decamped with liquor bottles and cash.