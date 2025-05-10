Another night in darkness at 14 Punjab districts

Punjab continued to be on the edge for the second day due to rising military conflict between India and Pakistan, with at least 14 districts observing complete blackout and reports of people voluntarily opting to switch off lights pouring in from other districts as well. Blackout observed in Amritsar on Friday in the light of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan. (PTI)

All six border districts, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Pathankot observed complete blackout by evening, whereas orders to turn lights off were suddenly imposed in Muktsar, Faridkot, Moga, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Rupnagar, Sangrur and Hoshiarpur as well.

In the districts, where blackout was not announced, there were reports of people themselves coming forward to participate.

In Majha region, rumours and confusions puzzled the people about the blackout. Clarifying the situation, Amritsar deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate Sakshi Sawhney said the blackout will be implemented as and when the need arose. Here, the blackout came into force at 8.30 pm.

She made it clear that there will be no mock drill of blackout in future and all blackouts will be real that citizens should be prepared for.

Instructions have been given to officials concerned to take action against the general public and commercial outlets, including shops, hotels and restaurants, keeping their lights on during the blackout.

Around 8.30 pm, as the blackout got underway in Amritsar with snapping of power supply, Pathankot was also shrouded in darkness. In Gurdaspur, blackout at night has been in place for the past two days.

Residents in Ferozepur were shaken by sounds of blasts along the border around 8.15 pm, quickly followed by sirens and a blackout. In Fazilka as well, black out was observed sharp at 9 pm.

In Jalandhar, raid sirens suddenly started wailing around 9 pm, with the administration announcing blackout immediately. Similar situation prevailed in Bathinda, where lights were cut off after siren sounds, even as no prior announcement was given by the district administration.

In Hoshiarpur, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain ordered complete blackout in the district. “The decision was taken on the information received from air force authorities. People have been directed not to step out of their houses,” she said.