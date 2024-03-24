 Another Panchkula woman loses gold earrings to snatchers - Hindustan Times
Another Panchkula woman loses gold earrings to snatchers

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 24, 2024 07:50 AM IST

The victim, Anita, a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula, had visited the booth market in Sector 9 with her husband and was returning home in an auto-rickshaw when she was targeted by snatchers

In the third such snatching incident in Panchkula this month, two motorcycle-borne men snatched a woman’s gold earrings while she was de-boarding an auto-rickshaw in Sector 16 on Friday night.

The victim raised the alarm and even the auto-rickshaw driver tried to chase the snatchers, but they managed to make good their escape. (HT)
The victim, Anita, a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula, had visited the booth market in Sector 9 with her husband.

While returning home, they boarded an auto-rickshaw. As they reached home around 8 pm and were about to get down from the three-wheeler, a man suddenly snatched both her earrings and fled towards his accomplice waiting on a motorcycle at a distance.

She raised the alarm and even the auto-rickshaw driver tried to chase the snatchers, but they managed to make good their escape. Police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station and launched an investigation to trace and nab the accused.

The incident came just five days after two motorcycle-borne men made off with a daily wager’s gold earring in Sector 4. The victim, Jyoti Rani, 45, a resident of Dera Bassi, was visiting the Sector 4 market on a bicycle when the snatchers targeted her. The crime was captured in CCTV cameras, whose footage was submitted to police.

The week before, on March 8, a Panchkula resident lost a gold earring to two snatchers while she was walking to her sister’s house in Sector 15. In this case as well, a youth sneaked up on the victim, Champa Rani, 37, of Sector 7, Panchkula, and snatched her gold earring. Rani had cried for help, but the accused’s accomplice arrived on a motorcycle and drove him away. She had sustained injuries in both ears. Days later, both snatching cases remain unsolved.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Another Panchkula woman loses gold earrings to snatchers
