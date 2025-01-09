Another unsafe building in Chandigarh’s Sector 17 a disaster in waiting?

An unsafe building in Sector 17-B has been left standing for over a decade, despite clear recommendations from technical institutions for its demolition, highlighting glaring official apathy towards public safety. A year after it was ordered to be demolished, the structure now houses a liquor vend and a tavern, raising serious concerns about the owner’s complicity in prioritising profit over public safety. (HT Photo)

The delay in demolition is particularly alarming now, as just two days ago, the Mehfil restaurant building in Sector 17-C collapsed completely after being sealed only a week earlier for safety reasons.

The building at SCO 125-127, Sector 17-B, has been flagged as a significant safety risk since July 1, 2014, when the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, Central) issued an order for its immediate demolition following a dispute between the owner and lessee.

Yet, more than 10 years later, the building remains intact, with no meaningful action from the administration to remove it, posing threat to public safety in the high-traffic commercial area.

In its 2014 order, the SDM had stated: “This court hereby directs Ram Bhawan Estates (P) Limited (i.e., the owner) to demolish the unsafe building (i.e., SCO 125-126-127, Sector 17-B) in the interest of public safety without any delay. Alternatively, the Estate Office is also directed to coordinate with the owner to ensure the building is demolished without delay after following due process.”

The court had described the structure as “not safe for any purpose” and warned of severe risks to tenants, neighbours, and passers-by. Despite clear instructions for demolition, the Estate Office, along with the owner has failed to ensure compliance.

The owner had vacated the building following the court orders. But the structure now houses a liquor vend and a tavern, raising serious concerns about the owner’s disregard to safety concerns in favour of profit.

Matter in court: Building owner

On his part, building owner Rajesh Mahajan claimed he had challenged the demolition order before the Punjab and Haryana high court and was awaiting a decision. The dispute remains pending in high court since 2014. In 2016, the matter was admitted by the court for hearing as per the “pendency list” and since then has been listed for hearing merely once. The UT, meanwhile, has failed to press for an early hearing through the past eight years.

RS Rai, who owns a nearby building in Sector 17, has lodged several complaints with the authorities concerned. “It has been more than a decade, but the UT Estate Office has yet to take action. The building was declared unsafe long ago and no reconstruction activities have been undertaken to address the structural deficiencies. To make matters worse, a liquor vend has opened on the ground floor and basement of the unsafe building, where large number of people gather, ” he said.

When contacted, Chandigarh deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav assured action. “We will expedite this and ensure the building is demolished,” he said.

Multiple reports from reputed institutions such as PEC University of Technology, the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) and NIT Kurukshetra have all concluded that the building is structurally unsound. Tests revealed that the building’s concrete strength ranged between 12-16 N/mm², far below the required standard of 20 N/mm² for RCC members.

Experts have warned that even minor seismic activity or structural strain could result in its collapse, endangering lives and damaging adjacent buildings.

In 2020, the fire and rescue service department had also flagged the building as unsafe, noting that its bent pillars further compromised its stability. Detailed technical reports by PEC, NITTTR, NIT Kurukshetra, and Continental Foundations all highlighted the building’s critical condition, recommending immediate dismantling to avoid catastrophic consequences.