ANTF gets support service unit to analyse drug-related data

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday inaugurated the newly established anti-narcotics task force’s (ANTF’s) support services unit (SSU). ANTF, Punjab

The DGP was accompanied by special DGP ANTF Kuldeep Singh, special DGP internal security RN Dhoke, ADGP ANTF Nilabh Kishore and ADGP anti-gangster task force (AGTF) Promod Ban.

“Equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced intelligence capabilities, ANTF is now better prepared than ever to safeguard Punjab’s future from the grip of narcotics. This specialised unit is focused on analysing drug-related data, communications, financial transactions, and trafficking profiles, significantly strengthening ANTF’s capacity to combat the drug menace with precision and effectiveness,” Yadav said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The development came a few months after the DGP inaugurated the ANTF’s intelligence and technical unit (SITU) established with the cost of ₹11 crore, which is equipped with advanced software systems tailored for the meticulous analysis of drug-related data, communication, social media engagements, financial transactions, and the detailed profiling of drug traffickers.

The DGP said that the SSU, established with the cost of ₹1.28 crore, is strategically designed to support the ANTF’s operational efficiency and strengthen its ability to combat drug trafficking in the state, he added.

Pertinently, in April, this year, chief minister Bhagwant Mann allocated a budget of ₹14.6 crore to augment the ANTF’s capabilities, of which, nearly ₹11 crore had been earmarked for upgrading the ANTF’s technical infrastructure, while ₹3 crore was meant to improve its physical infrastructure.