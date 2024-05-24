Anticipating defeat, PM resorting to ‘low-level’ attacks: Venugopal

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was resorting to low-level attacks fearing the party’s defeat in Lok Sabha elections. KC Venugopal on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was resorting to low-level attacks fearing the party’s defeat in Lok Sabha elections. (HT File)

“The Prime Minister who did not remember Himachal during the disaster was seeking votes today,” said Venugopal addressing a joint presser in Shimla along with AICC in-charge for Himachal affairs Rajeev Shukla.

“Anticipating defeat, the Prime Minister is misleading the public by giving low-level speeches,” he said accusing Modi of resorting to propaganda during the elections.

“He (Modi) runs a slander against the Opposition but does not even mention the promises made in 2014 and 2019. In 2014, PM Modi had promised to give jobs to 2 crore youth of the country, but today this figure has reached 20 crore, but he does not say anything about this,” he said while castigating Modi for introducing schemes like Agniveer.

“Himachal is the land of valour. Youth from Himachal make supreme sacrifices to protect the nation. Modi has destroyed the dreams of the youth here. He is anti-farmers and fruit growers,” he added.

He also deplored the central government over its stance on the disaster in Himachal in which 540 persons were killed, 38 missing and numerous of them were rendered homeless.

Venugopal alleged that PM Modi used the disaster money to topple the government. “A conspiracy was hatched to topple the government by bribing 6 Congress MLAs. Before this, the BJP formed governments in Goa, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh by bribing MLAs,” he said.

He said that the Sukhu government has fulfilled the five guarantees made to the public, given which Congress will send its candidates to victory in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Congress state in-charge Rajiv Shukla claimed that PM Modi did not speak on the issues on which he had to speak. Taking a jibe at Modi, he said the PM says that the Congress was afraid of Pakistan, but he does not know that the Congress had divided Pakistan into two parts, for which Pakistanis and Bangladeshis curse it to date.