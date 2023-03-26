Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anti-drone tech in focus during Central team’s visit to IAF station in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 26, 2023 06:49 AM IST

A team from Drone Federation of India visited the Jammu Air Force Station on Saturday to get a better perspective of field requirements for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and anti-drone measures, said officials.

“To support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, a team from Drone Federation of India led by ministry of defence officials visited the Air Force Station in Jammu on Saturday. The team included key stakeholders from the drone industry and various startups comprising participants,” said a defence spokesperson.

“During the visit, the team interacted with IAF officials and got a better perspective of field requirements for UAVs and anti-drone measures. The visit created a platform for exchange of ideas to trigger creation of niche technologies in this ever expanding industry,” he added.

The visit assumed significance against the backdrop of frequent drone intrusions along the Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir.

On June 27, 2021, two explosives-laden drones from Pakistan had crashed into the Jammu IAF station, leaving two personnel injured.

In October last year, the Indian Army had deployed aqua jammers on the Line of Control to check Pakistani drones.

The army has installed quadcopter jammers, called aqua jammers, on the LoC, which are supported by multi-shot guns. The jammers have an efficacy up to a height of 4,900 metres. These aqua jammers snap the connectivity of enemy drone with its operator before freezing it. The subsequent action is followed by multi-shot guns mounted on multi-weapon platform to bring it down.

Story Saved
