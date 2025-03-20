Anti-drone tech trial at Tarn Taran border

The Punjab government conducted a trial of advanced anti-drone technology in Naushera Dhalla village, located near the Pakistan border, in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. The aim is to combat cross-border drug smuggling and narco-terrorism, said cabinet minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s state president Aman Arora. Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora along with transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and police officials during launching of Anti Drone System at village Naushera Dhalla near India- Pakistan Border, Tarn Taran on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The demonstration was held in the Sarai Amanat Khan area that has been a hotspot for drone activity and cross-border smuggling over the past two years. Jail minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and senior Punjab Police officials were also present.

Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of the trial, Arora said the event was aimed at analysing cutting-edge anti-drone systems designed to counter the growing threat of drone-based smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics. “For years, the drug trade has destroyed countless lives in Punjab. Previous governments turned a blind eye but now, under chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s leadership, we are taking concrete steps to eliminate this scourge from the state,” the minister said.

Demonstrated by a private company, the anti-drone system featured detection, identification and neutralisation capabilities. The trial was conducted in real-time scenarios to assess the effectiveness of the technology in challenging border conditions.

Arora said that while the primary responsibility for securing the international border lies with the Border Security Force (BSF), the Punjab government has been taking proactive measures to complement these efforts.

He also urged other companies from across the globe having expertise in anti-drone technology to come for demonstrations as the state government is looking to acquire the world’s best anti-drone technology.

Earlier, such trials were held in Mohali on March 4 and 5 under the state government’s ongoing drive against drugs — Yudh Nashian Virudh.