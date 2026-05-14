Anti-drug campaign in J&K turning into mass movement against narcotics: LG

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that over the past 32 days, the civil and police administration struck a devastating blow to the entire drug smuggling ecosystem and this people’s movement is transforming into a revolution against narcotics. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during his visit to Tregam to inaugurate multiple projects, in Kupwara on Wednesday. (ANI)

“Our consistent action is crippling narco-terrorist networks. Properties worth crores have been seized, assets confiscated, and passports of 15 smugglers recommended for cancellation. Over 730 smugglers and peddlers have been arrested,” the LG said while leading ‘Nasha-Mukt Jammu Kashmir Campaign’ Padyatra in Kupwara.

He said that at the start of this campaign in April, many doubted the possibility of a mass movement against drugs and underestimated the strength of an awakened public and the impact of determined governance with citizen support. “With people’s participation and massive support across the union territory, a truly organic movement has emerged across villages, urban neighborhoods, schools, colleges, and the streets of Jammu Kashmir,” he said, adding that the fight against drugs is a long one.

He said that every police station in Kupwara has been directed to gather full details on active drug smugglers and peddlers in their areas and launch decisive action within the next 68 days.

Says Sharda Temple revival breathed new life into tourism

He said the revival of the historic Sharda Temple in Teetwal has breathed new life into the tourism sector and the numbers have surged from 6,900 in 2019 to 3,77,000 last year.

Addressing a public gathering in Kupwara during Vibrant Trehgam, the LG said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is fully committed to the all-round development of border villages.

“The revival of the historic Sharda Temple in Teetwal has breathed new life into the tourism sector. In 2018-19, only 6,900 tourists visited Kupwara, however, in 2024-25, that number surged to 3,77,000. I am confident that in the next one or two years, every border village will script its own story of prosperity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The LG said through a whole of government approach, officials should dedicate themselves to achieve the target and link villages like Trehgam to the national mainstream.

The LG handed over appointment letters to SPOs, jobs and sanction letters to local youth and beneficiaries under various schemes. He also flagged off mobile tuberculosis diagnosis and awareness vehicle.