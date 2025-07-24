Anti-sacrilege Bill: Punjab assembly select committee holds first meeting

A 15-member select committee of the Punjab assembly, which was formed to hold wider consultation with all stakeholders on an anti-sacrilege Bill, held its first meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday. The assembly unanimously decided to refer the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill to the 15-member select committee of the House to hold wider consultation with all stakeholders. (HT file photo)

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on July 19 formed the select committee of the House for seeking public opinion on the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025.

The move came after the Punjab assembly unanimously decided to refer the Bill, proposing punishment up to life imprisonment for sacrilege acts against religious scriptures, to the select committee of the House to seek public opinion, including religious bodies on the proposed legislation.

The panel will submit its report on the Bill within six months after taking public opinion.

The first meeting of the select committee was chaired by AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Nijjar said the members of the committee discussed its work area and also about the Bill.

However, he said he could not share details regarding the day-to-day proceedings of the committee as these are confidential. “It (sacrilege) is a sensitive issue. We will continue to hold meetings,” Nijjar said, adding their efforts would be to submit their report within six months.

He said people will be able to share their opinion on the Bill through e-mail and WhatsApp number, which will be worked out in the next meeting on Tuesday.

Replying to a question, Nijjar said the committee will seek the opinion of all bodies and intellectuals regarding the Bill.

“We may form a sub-committee. We may increase the frequency of meetings,” he said in response to a question.

The members of the committee are AAP MLAs Ajay Gupta, Amandeep Kaur Arora, Inderjit Kaur Mann, Jagdeep Kamboj, Neena Mittal, Baljinder Kaur, Budh Ram, Bram Shanker Jimpa, Madan Lal Bagga, Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman, BJP MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan, Congress legislators Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali.

The anti-sacrilege Bill was introduced on July 14 in the House. It mandates strict punishment, extending up to life imprisonment, for the desecration of holy scriptures, including the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran.

According to the Bill, any person found guilty of sacrilege may face imprisonment ranging from 10 years to life. The guilty shall also be liable to pay a fine of ₹5 lakh, which may extend up to ₹10 lakh.

Those attempting to commit the offence may be sentenced to three to five years and shall also be liable to pay a fine which may extend up to ₹3 lakh, according to the Bill. Individuals found abetting the crime will be punished in accordance with the offence committed.

Under the Bill, offence means any sacrilege, damage, destruction, defacing, disfiguring, de-colouring, de-filling, decomposing, burning, breaking or tearing of any holy scripture or part thereof.