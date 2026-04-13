Amritsar, As the Punjab Assembly unanimously passing anti-sacrilege Bill, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday said while it is a step in the right direction, merely passing the bill is not sufficient, its effective implementation remains the key concern. Anti-sacrilege bill's effective implementation key concern: SGPC chief Dhami

He said that the Sikh community has long been demanding a decisive resolution on this sensitive issue. But, so far no outcome has aligned with their sentiments.

Although the passage of the bill by the Assembly is a positive development, Dhami said that the real question lies in ensuring that it is properly enforced.

The SGPC president emphasised that in matters concerning the community, the representation of collective sentiments should take precedence over politics.

He pointed out that similar legislative processes had been completed twice under previous governments as well, but the crucial aspect is securing the necessary approvals so that the law can be implemented effectively.

The Punjab Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a bill proposing stricter punishment including life imprisonment and fine up to ₹25 lakh, for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presented the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Bill, 2026, during a special session of the state assembly in Chandigarh.

SGPC chief Dhami further urged the government to take serious note of the misuse of artificial intelligence on social media platforms, where Sikh sentiments are being hurt through manipulated content, including disrespect towards 'gurbani' and sacred shrines.

He stressed that the definition of sacrilege is multi-layered and needs to be understood in a broader context.

Dhami expressed concern over the growing trend of sacrilegious content online, citing a recent incident where an AI-generated video showing an act of disrespect towards the Guru Granth Sahib was circulated widely.

While the SGPC managed to get the video removed from several platforms, Dhami described the government's response as disappointing.

He called on the government to act firmly against such incidents and take strict measures to prevent actions that hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

The A government had convened the special session of the Vidhan Sabha to amend the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, for stricter punishment against sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib.

After the bill was passed, Chief Minister Mann thanked the members of the House for supporting the Bill and said it would act as a strong deterrent against acts of sacrilege.

Mann also said the bill does not need to be sent to the President, adding that it requires only the Governor's assent.

The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Bill, 2026, proposes stricter punishments to deter incidents of 'beadbi' and uphold the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib.

According to the bill, any person who commits an offence of sacrilege of the 'Saroop' of the Guru Granth Sahib under this Act shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than seven years but which may extend to 20 years.

There shall also be fine which shall not be less than ₹2 lakh but which may extend to ₹10 lakh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.