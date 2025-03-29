Anti-terror op still on, same Saniyal group of Pak ultras behind Kathua encounter: DGP

The Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, on Friday evening, said that anti-terror operations in Sufain forest area of Jakhole in Kathua district were on. Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat pays tribute to the mortal remains of three Jammu and Kashmir policemen Balwinder Singh Chib, Jaswant Singh, and Tariq Ahmed during a wreath laying ceremony at district police lines, in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday. (PTI)

Talking to reporters at district police lines in Kathua, DGP hoped the security forces that included army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police, will wind up the operations with the elimination of remaining terrorists.

“On March 23, a couple had encountered five Pakistani terrorists inside Dolka forest in Saniyal village. The couple had quickly informed the police and a small police party of five policemen subsequently had an exchange of fire with them,” he said.

The DGP informed that soon army, CRPF, BSF and NSG joined in and the searches continued for four days.

“We had seen the seizure of four magazines, three IEDs, two grenads and other items that were left by the Pakistanis inside the jungle,” he said.

DGP said that after four days of searches in Saniyal, they got an information that the group had managed to reach Sufain forest.

“We immediately launched operations and Thursday morning we killed two Pakistani terrorists. However, we lost four bravehearts, who had to scale a hill. Since terrorists were occupying the heights, they had the advantage and our men were hit”, he added.

“Today, our main aim was to retrieve the bodies of our bravehearts, which we did and tomorrow, we hope to clear the area by evening,” said the DGP.

“The area is difficult having rugged terrain, hills and dense forests. The operations are still on,” he added.