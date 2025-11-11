Anti-terror raids continue across Kashmir

Police on Monday claimed to have continued massive preventive crackdown to dismantle terror support network across Kashmir, alone in Baramulla raids were conducted at 23 locations. Security personnel during a search operation in Anantnag on Monday. (PTI)

From past couple of days police has launched massive search operations and raids across Kashmir to foil any nefarious designs to disturb peace in the Valley.

Police spokesman on Monday said that in continuation of its intensified preventive campaign launched across the district, Police in Baramulla carried forward a series of synchronized operations aimed at dismantling the terror support network and reinforcing public security.

“The ongoing drive forms part of a sustained effort to choke the ecosystem aiding anti-national elements and preserve the district’s hard-earned peace,” the spokesman said.

He said during the operations, 16 properties linked with PoK/Pakistan-based Kashmiri natives were searched, resulting in 10 individuals being bound down under preventive provisions.

“23 locations associated with over ground workers (OGWs) were raided, with 16 OGWs bound down for aiding unlawful activities. Moreover, 6 properties belonging to UAPA-accused individuals (currently on bail) were searched, and 5 OGWs were bound down. 11 SIM vendors were inspected to ensure strict compliance with subscriber verification norms and prevent misuse of telecom services,” the spokesman said.

He said that 175 vehicles were subjected to intensive checking at strategic nakas and checkpoints along the National Highway and other vital routes. “Further, 32 cordon and search operations (CASOs) were conducted simultaneously across different parts of the district.These sustained operations reflect J&K Police’s proactive and layered approach to neutralizing support structures that aid terror activities. Each phase of the ongoing campaign is designed to strengthen preventive policing, instil public confidence, and deny any operational space to disruptive elements,” the spokesman said.

Police in Anantnag also carried out CASOs at various suspected locations.

Police spokesman said that raids were conducted at Lal Chowk Anantnag and in the rear side area of District Jail Kheribal during which Identities of several persons were verified, and multiple premises were thoroughly searched during the operation.

Police in Awantipora also carried out extensive cordon and search operations at multiple locations across the district, including areas where a recent encounter took place and at the residences of the killed terrorists and their associates.

“The operations are part of sustained efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem, identify and take action against active and inactive terror associates, and eliminate remaining support structures aiding terrorism in the area,” Police spokesman said adding that in Shopian, police continued searches and raids for the third consecutive day across the district.