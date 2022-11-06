Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anurag Aggarwal re-elected president of Mohali Industries Association

Anurag Aggarwal re-elected president of Mohali Industries Association

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 03:39 AM IST

In the 49th annual general meeting of Mohali Industries Association, about 150 members present passed the resolution for extension of the term of the executive committee for the year 2022-23

Anurag Aggarwal was re-elected as the president of Mohali Industries Association. (HT Photo)
Anurag Aggarwal was re-elected as the president of Mohali Industries Association. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Anurag Aggarwal was on Friday re-elected as president of the Mohali Industries Association along with his entire team.

In the 49th annual general meeting of Mohali Industries Association, about 150 members present passed the resolution for extension of the term of the executive committee for the year 2022-23 as per the release issued by the association.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Aggarwal shared highlights of his team’s achievements. Highlighting the green initiative, he said MIA’s building was now being used by solar power and rain harvesting was also being done.

Aggarwal thanked the members for their continued support and assured them that the team would work with vigour and commitment. He assured that all issues related to the upkeep and maintenance of industrial areas would be taken up with the concerned government departments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out