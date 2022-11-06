Anurag Aggarwal re-elected president of Mohali Industries Association

Anurag Aggarwal was on Friday re-elected as president of the Mohali Industries Association along with his entire team.

In the 49th annual general meeting of Mohali Industries Association, about 150 members present passed the resolution for extension of the term of the executive committee for the year 2022-23 as per the release issued by the association.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Aggarwal shared highlights of his team’s achievements. Highlighting the green initiative, he said MIA’s building was now being used by solar power and rain harvesting was also being done.

Aggarwal thanked the members for their continued support and assured them that the team would work with vigour and commitment. He assured that all issues related to the upkeep and maintenance of industrial areas would be taken up with the concerned government departments.