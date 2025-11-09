Anurag’s ‘Kaurav-Pandav’ jibe starts political slugfest in Himachal

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur’s “Kaurav Pandav” jibe has invited a strong reaction form the Congress. I have been saying that the state BJP is divided into factions and each faction leader is busy proving themselves as the ‘strongest and most deserving’, instead of working for state’s interest, said Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, targetting the BJP, said, “If Anurag Thakur and BJP leaders consider themselves to be Pandavas, then they are the ‘Pandavas of Kalyug’. They must understand that their dharma is to protect the people of the state and their interests, not just to engage in political rhetoric. The party in Himachal is split into five groups and every leader in these factions wants to project themselves as the biggest contender while blaming the Congress.”

BJP MP Anurag Thakur’s in a recent statement had said the clear signal from Bihar is that the people are with the five Pandavas and Together, they will outweigh the Kauravas.

“I have been saying that the state BJP is divided into factions and each faction leader is busy proving themselves as the ‘strongest and most deserving’, instead of working for state’s interest,” said Sukhu while speaking to media .

Sukhu said “I remind BJP leaders that their national president is from Himachal. Under his leadership, I, along with my entire Cabinet, am ready to work together to ensure that the ₹1,500 crore promised by Prime Minister Modi reaches the disaster-affected people. But first, the BJP must unite and take this issue seriously.”

Sukhu accused the BJP of hiding behind mythological references to cover internal feuds and failures, saying, “In 2023, when the assembly passed a resolution for disaster relief, BJP members walked out instead of supporting it. They are now trying to portray themselves as “Pandavas of Kaliyug”, but the truth is that the BJP is fighting for lies, not justice.”

“I appeal to BJP leaders to unite their groups and join me in meeting the Prime Minister. Under the leadership of their national president, I and my entire Cabinet are ready to go together for the cause of the disaster-hit families of Himachal Pradesh,” Sukhu said.

BJP hits back

BJP chief spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal sharply reacted to CM Sukhu’s statement in which he called the BJP “Kaliyugi Pandavas”. “The statement not only insults religion and faith, but also exposes the CM’s mental state and the Congress’s anti-Sanatan mentality”.

“CM Sukhu and his party are completely nervous and confused. Their power is slipping away, public trust has been shattered, and only false claims remain in the name of development. In this panic, the CM Minister is now making statements that not only mock religious beliefs but also hurt the cultural sentiments of Himachal. In the coming time, the people will end the Kauravi Congress, and the true Pandavas--BJP workers who follow the path of religion and truth-- will dispel this darkness of unrighteousness and establish Dharma.”