Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Any ‘misconduct’ by cops will invite strict action, says Punjab DGP

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Jun 04, 2025 09:02 AM IST

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav, who was here to inaugurate the newly-constructed Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) at Patiala Range office in Police Lines, Patiala

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken against police officers who ‘transgressed’ their powers.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav addresses a press conference during the inauguration of the new building of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), at Police Lines in Patiala on Tuesday. (ANI)
Yadav, who was here to inaugurate the newly-constructed Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) at Patiala Range office in Police Lines, Patiala, said that allegations of police excesses will be probed fairly and action against the police officials will be taken as per law.

 Replying to a query, the DGP said: “If someone (police officer) transgresses or commits wrongdoing, we will take action as per law. When Punjab Police is doing a good job, then everyone should support them,” Yadav said replying to a question on allegations of police brutality against a Bathinda man Narinderdeep Singh who was found dead under suspicious circumstances on May 23.

The deceased had allegedly died in police custody. Recently, the state police were in the dock after a serving army colonel and his son were brutally assaulted in Patiala.

Yadav said that the two-storey building of the ANTF office, built at a cost of 1 crore, was equipped with advanced technological tools to combat drug trafficking more effectively.

“This facility has been equipped with cutting-edge forensic tools, data analysis systems, forensic data extraction and decryption capabilities and cryptocurrency investigation equipment,” he said. 

