Anyone can call meetings, but avoid discord: Warring

Amid turmoil within the state Congress and former president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Navjot Singh Sidhu conducting separate meetings with party leaders, PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring stated that anyone can conduct meetings, but it should be for the betterment of the party, not for creating differences.

Further, he stated that it would have been good if senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar would have replied to the show-cause notice issued to him by the disciplinary committee of the party, but the high command will take the next call on the issue. The party had sent a show-cause notice to Jakhar for his “anti-party statements” and “derogatory” remarks against former CM Charanjit Channi.

Warring was on his maiden visit to the district after his appointment as the PPCC president on Tuesday and visited former MLAs and Congress candidates at their respective residences. He visited the residences of former MLAs Sanjay Talwar, Surinder Dawar, Rakesh Pandey, Kuldeep Vaid among others in the district. He also attended the “bhog” ceremony of former Payal MLA Lakhvir Lakha’s mother. Working president of PPCC Bharat Bhushan Ashu, district president Ashwani Sharma and mayor Balkar Sandhu among others accompanied him.

Eyeing the upcoming municipal elections, Warring stated that party leaders will work unitedly and make a strong comeback in the municipal elections scheduled to be held next year in different cities of the state.

Answering a question about Sidhu conducting separate meetings in the state, Warring stated that Sidhu is not sharing information about the meetings with him, but anyone can conduct meetings with the Congress leaders. The meetings should be to strengthen the party and not to divide.

Without naming anyone, Warring stated that the party suffered a loss in the assembly elections due to indiscipline and from now on collective decisions will be taken rather than one person making the decisions on its own. “I will take along everyone and the party will make a strong comeback. Collective decisions will be taken to strengthen the party,” said Warring.

Speaking on the condition imposed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on free electricity for general category consumers, Warring stated that the government should take decisions after discussions.

‘State should challenge Haryana’s claim over SYL’

Speaking of the issue of SYL canal, Warring stated that the Punjab government should challenge Haryana’s claim in the Supreme Court wherein the neighbouring state is demanding completion of the SYL construction work. The state is already struggling due to groundwater depletion and cannot give away water to other states, he added.