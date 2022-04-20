Anyone can call meetings, but avoid discord: Warring
Amid turmoil within the state Congress and former president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Navjot Singh Sidhu conducting separate meetings with party leaders, PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring stated that anyone can conduct meetings, but it should be for the betterment of the party, not for creating differences.
Further, he stated that it would have been good if senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar would have replied to the show-cause notice issued to him by the disciplinary committee of the party, but the high command will take the next call on the issue. The party had sent a show-cause notice to Jakhar for his “anti-party statements” and “derogatory” remarks against former CM Charanjit Channi.
Warring was on his maiden visit to the district after his appointment as the PPCC president on Tuesday and visited former MLAs and Congress candidates at their respective residences. He visited the residences of former MLAs Sanjay Talwar, Surinder Dawar, Rakesh Pandey, Kuldeep Vaid among others in the district. He also attended the “bhog” ceremony of former Payal MLA Lakhvir Lakha’s mother. Working president of PPCC Bharat Bhushan Ashu, district president Ashwani Sharma and mayor Balkar Sandhu among others accompanied him.
Eyeing the upcoming municipal elections, Warring stated that party leaders will work unitedly and make a strong comeback in the municipal elections scheduled to be held next year in different cities of the state.
Answering a question about Sidhu conducting separate meetings in the state, Warring stated that Sidhu is not sharing information about the meetings with him, but anyone can conduct meetings with the Congress leaders. The meetings should be to strengthen the party and not to divide.
Without naming anyone, Warring stated that the party suffered a loss in the assembly elections due to indiscipline and from now on collective decisions will be taken rather than one person making the decisions on its own. “I will take along everyone and the party will make a strong comeback. Collective decisions will be taken to strengthen the party,” said Warring.
Speaking on the condition imposed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on free electricity for general category consumers, Warring stated that the government should take decisions after discussions.
‘State should challenge Haryana’s claim over SYL’
Speaking of the issue of SYL canal, Warring stated that the Punjab government should challenge Haryana’s claim in the Supreme Court wherein the neighbouring state is demanding completion of the SYL construction work. The state is already struggling due to groundwater depletion and cannot give away water to other states, he added.
-
Congress set to take action against former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar
The Congress is set to initiate disciplinary action against former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar for going against “party lines”, said sources on Tuesday. Similar action is expected against veteran Kerala leader KV Thomas, who too was put on notice by the party's disciplinary action committee on April 11. The disciplinary committee is expected to meet in the next 72 hours to decide the fate of the two senior party leaders.
-
Indian women’s softball team to debut at XIX Asiad
S.raju@htlive.com MEERUT The Indian women's softball team is all set to make its debut at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 through a wildcard entry. Speaking about the development, Softball Association of India's first elected woman president Neetal Narang said that the international body, Softball Asia, considered and approved the Indian women team's entry during the Softball Asia executive committee meeting held in February, this year.
-
Navjot Sidhu calls expelled ex-MLA Dhiman ‘asset’; announces to hold dist-level rallies from November
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said expelled former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman was a 'political asset'. Addressing a press conference in Bathinda, Sidhu said he was fighting a battle to protect the interests of Punjab and boost the morale of the party workers. Prior to media interaction, Sidhu held a meeting with Congress leaders and workers at a hotel in Bathinda for nearly two hours.
-
SAD questions AAP MP’s claims over river waters
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to clarify the statement given by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta that Punjab's river waters would flow to each and every field in Haryana. “I urge (Punjab chief minister) Bhagwant Mann to clear his position,” added Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
-
4 die while cleaning a sewage tank in Haryana
“The families of the victims have been informed and action will be taken after registering a first information report (FIR). Officials are in the process of registering an FIR. An ambulance has been rushed to the spot. The rescue operation has started to fish out the bodies,” Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics