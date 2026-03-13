Appointment of teachers in CBSE schools within 2 months: Himachal CM

At the 29th annual prize distribution ceremony of Siddharth Government College in Nadaun, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday honoured students who had excelled in various fields. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File)

Congratulating the students, he said that the state government was implementing significant reforms in the education system to prepare young people for future challenges. He said that the CBSE curriculum was being started in 140 schools in the state and assured that all required teachers will be made available in these schools within the next two months. A separate dress code will also be introduced for students studying in these institutions. He said that the education department would fill up the posts of 400 lecturers and 400 assistant lecturers. He also announced an allocation of ₹20 crore for the Science College in Hamirpur.

Sukhu also highlighted several development initiatives in the education and healthcare sectors. He said the present state government has sanctioned ₹300 crore for the construction of a cancer hospital in Hamirpur, where a super specialist block would also be established. In addition, a Mother and Child Hospital was being constructed at a cost of ₹100 crore to ensure best health facilities to the people of the area. He said that new academic courses along with programmes in Physics, Biology and Botany would begin along with MCA and MBA courses soon to be introduced at Nadaun College from the next academic session.

The CM said that Nadaun holds special significance for him as it is both his birthplace and karmabhoomi and he remains committed to ensuring its development. He said that the region would definitely emerge as a major sports tourism destination in the coming years. A modern sports centre worth ₹160 crore was currently being constructed in Khairi and was expected to be completed by June. He also said that the government would develop a riverfront on the Beas River at a cost of ₹300 crore. Apart from this, a river rafting centre worth ₹80 crore and a wellness centre costing ₹100 crore will be established. He added that nine CBSE schools would begin operating in the Nadaun assembly constituency from the current academic session, while a new bus stand costing ₹300 crore was also being constructed in Hamirpur. The government would additionally spend ₹1,500 crore on improving water quality to ensure clean drinking water across the state.