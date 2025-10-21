AQI turns ‘poor’: Post-Diwali smog leaves Ludhiana gasping for air

The air quality in Ludhiana worsened sharply a day after Diwali celebrations, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday morning. According to the data recorded at 11 am by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the city’s AQI level stood at 285, compared to 150 on Monday, which was in the ‘moderate’ range.

Officials said the sharp rise in pollution levels was mainly due to heavy bursting of firecrackers during Diwali night, combined with stagnant weather conditions and low wind speed that prevented the dispersal of pollutants. The smoke from crackers, mixed with vehicular and industrial emissions, led to a visible layer of smog across the city on Tuesday morning.

Residents complained of eye irritation, coughing, and breathing difficulties, especially in densely populated areas such as Ferozepur Road, Model Town, and Gill Road. “The air felt heavy since early morning. Visibility was low and it was difficult to step out for a walk,” said Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Sarabha Nagar.

Environment experts have warned that the current weather pattern could further worsen the air quality over the next few days unless the wind speed increases. “The post-Diwali pollution spike is an annual issue in urban Punjab. People must understand that bursting crackers directly harms their own health and that of children and the elderly,” said an official from the PPCB.

Health experts have advised residents, especially those suffering from asthma and respiratory diseases, to stay indoors and avoid early morning walks. They have also recommended the use of masks while stepping out and keeping windows closed during peak pollution hours.

Meanwhile, the civic authorities have appealed to residents to avoid open burning of garbage and crop waste, which adds to the city’s pollution load. The PPCB said that it is closely monitoring the situation and will issue an updated AQI report in the evening.

20 serious burn cases among 119 hospitalised

The festive spirit of Diwali night on Monday turned chaotic in several parts of Ludhiana , resulting in around 119 people being hospitalised with various injuries, most of them resulting from drunken street brawls and mishaps. Among the injured, twenty patients sustained serious burn injuries, officials familiar with the matter said.

According to officials at Ludhiana civil hospital, at least 99 people were admitted following violent altercations and drunken street clashes during Diwali night, while two others sustained serious burn injuries caused by firecrackers. Among the injured was an 11-year-old girl who suffered hand injuries when a firecracker unexpectedly burst near her. The minor patient was discharged on Tuesday morning after condition was stable.

Meanwhile, Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) treated five burn victims. As many as four of the patients were admitted with minor injuries, while one, a 23-year-old woman named Nisha, suffered a severe injury to her right eye. The damage was catastrophic, resulting in the permanent loss of her eyesight.

Hospital staff explained that Nisha was walking along her street when a firecracker suddenly exploded near her, causing severe damage to her cornea. The injury was so extensive that doctors confirmed her damaged eye cannot be salvaged and will need to be replaced with a prosthetic one. highlighting the extreme severity of the accident.

Similarly, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) reported 13 burn cases, further adding to the rising number of casualties. Of these patients, eight were adults while five were minors. Hospital staff stated that three patients remain admitted for treatment, two patients were discharged against medical advice (DAMA), and the remaining eight were treated as outpatients (OPD cases).

20 fire incidents reported in city

Even as residents celebrated the festival of lights on Monday night, the city witnessed several fire incidents triggered by bursting of firecrackers and careless disposal of diyas and candles. According to the fire department, around 20 fire incidents were reported across different parts of Ludhiana on Diwali night. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported.

Officials said that most of the incidents were minor, though a few major blazes were reported in industrial units and godowns. A major fire broke out at a hosiery godown located in Star City Colony, Tibba Road, where hosiery waste stored in the open caught fire after sparks from fireworks fell on it. The flames spread rapidly and were visible from a distance, creating panic among nearby residents.

Fire officials said that despite repeated appeals to traders not to store hosiery waste in open plots, the warnings were ignored. “The fire was intense and four to five fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the situation under control. The waste stored in open plots is no less than gunpowder,” said sub-fire officer Aatish Rai. Due to the intense heat, adjoining walls of nearby houses developed cracks and the power supply in the area was disrupted for several hours.

Another major fire was reported from Moti Nagar where a garment factory caught fire after factory waste caught flames. The factory employees managed to douse the fire using extinguishers before the fire brigade arrived and ensured complete cooling of the site. Similarly, a fire incident was reported at a textile unit in Manna Singh Nagar where waste material stored on the rooftop was burnt. Workers controlled the fire within minutes with the help of firemen.

A godown near a gaushala at Tibba Road also caught fire, while smaller incidents were reported in vacant plots at Mehar Nagar and other localities where garbage and dry grass caught fire.

Assistant divisional fire officer Jaswinder Singh Bhangu said, “Around 20 fire incidents were reported on Monday night. All the calls were handled promptly, and no casualty was reported. However, we are expecting more fire calls on Tuesday as people will celebrate Diwali and Bandi Chhod Diwas on a larger scale.”

He added that the fire department remained on alert throughout the night and managed to control all the reported fires in time. The civic authorities have once again appealed to residents and industrial units to take precautions and avoid storing flammable materials in open areas to prevent such incidents in the future.