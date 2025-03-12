Menu Explore
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
Arjun Chautala raises concern over toxic groundwater in Haryana

HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 12, 2025 06:42 AM IST

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Arjun Chautala on Tuesday raised concerns in the Haryana assembly over the presence of hazardous chemicals, including fluoride and uranium, in the state’s groundwater.

Arjun Chautala (HT File)
Arjun Chautala (HT File)

Citing reports from the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and the Jal Shakti Mission, Chautala claimed that water contamination was contributing to a rise in cancer cases in several districts.

During Question Hour, the Rania MLA questioned the government on the findings, pointing out that 23% of water samples contained fluoride levels exceeding permissible levels, which can cause serious bone-related diseases. More alarmingly, 14.5% of the samples were found to have high levels of uranium, he said.

Chautala said that when he sought details on groundwater contamination, the minister Ranbir Gangwa referred him to a website that was “under maintenance.”

