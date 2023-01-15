Armed Forces Veterans Day commemorated in Chandigarh

An Armed Forces Veterans Day rally was organised at the Air Force station in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The rally was organised to commemorate Armed Forces Veterans Day, celebrated every year on January 14 to acknowledge and honour the selfless devotion and sacrifices by defence veterans.

The rally was inaugurated by Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, delivered the welcome address. Subsequently, representatives of Controller General of Defence Accounts, Directorate of Air Veterans, Air Headquarters, New Delhi, and Zila Sainik Board had a face-to-face interaction with the veterans, and discussed pension and welfare-related aspects. Their queries were addressed at their respective stalls.

On the occasion, the governor also laid a wreath at the War Memorial to pay tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the safety of the nation.

The event was aimed at enhancing veterans’ satisfaction regarding various issues pertaining to pension and welfare.