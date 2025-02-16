Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arms and ammunition recovered from Kupwara

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 16, 2025 05:56 AM IST

Army, in a post on X, said that in a joint operation along with police the arms and ammunition from Bandi mollah were recovered

In a joint search operation, Indian Army along with J&K Police have recovered arms and ammunition, including two pistols, from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The arms and ammunitions were recovered during a joint search operation. (Representational)
The arms and ammunitions were recovered during a joint search operation. (Representational)

Army, in a post on X, said that in a joint operation along with police the arms and ammunition from Bandi mollah were recovered. “Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in general area Bandi Mohalla, Channipura Pain, Kupwara. During search, 02xPistols, 04xPistol Magazines and ammunition have been recovered. Operation is in progress,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On