Arms and ammunition recovered from Kupwara

In a joint search operation, Indian Army along with J&K Police have recovered arms and ammunition, including two pistols, from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The arms and ammunitions were recovered during a joint search operation. (Representational)

Army, in a post on X, said that in a joint operation along with police the arms and ammunition from Bandi mollah were recovered. “Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in general area Bandi Mohalla, Channipura Pain, Kupwara. During search, 02xPistols, 04xPistol Magazines and ammunition have been recovered. Operation is in progress,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.