AMRITSAR: The commissionerate police, Amritsar, has busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of four persons, including a juvenile, and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday. Arms smuggling ring busted in Amritsar, four held with 7 pistols

Those arrested have been identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Ginder (32), Jobanbir Singh, alias Joban (23), both residents of Laddhewal village in Amritsar; Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, a resident of Bhuse village in Tarn Taran; and a 16-year-old juvenile.

The recovered pistols include two .30-bore PX5 Storm, two .30-bore made in Italy, one .30-bore made in China, one .30-bore and one 9mm made in Austria along with 12 live cartridges. Police teams have also impounded their motorcycle, said the DGP in a release.

Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms. The illegal arms consignments were being sent through drones in the Attari sector near Bhaini and Neshta area, he said.

The DGP said that acting on their handlers’ directions, the accused retrieved the consignments from pre-designated locations and supplied them to local contacts. Further investigation is underway, he said.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police apprehended Gurwinder, Jobanbir and Lovepreet and recovered six pistols from their possession. During the raid, one of their associates escaped, he said. Acting swiftly, police teams continued the search and apprehended the juvenile accused the following day, recovering one pistol from his possession.

Bhullar said criminal cases under the NDPS Act are registered against both Gurwinder and Lovepreet. The juvenile is also involved in a criminal case under the Arms Act registered at Gharinda police station in Amritsar rural in which three pistols were recovered from his possession.

A case under Section 25(8) of the Arms Act has been registered at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar, he added.