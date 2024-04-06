Arms, vehicles seized: 9 robbers held on conspiracy charges in Ludhiana

The Sahnewal police on Saturday arrested nine accused and said that they busted a gang of robbers who were hatching a conspiracy of robbery. The police have recovered a pistol with live cartridges and seized car and mobile phones. A case under sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act has been registered against the accused (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar of Lakshmi Nagar, Giaspura, Dharminder Singh, Mukesh Kumar alias Arun of Samrat Colony, Himat Singh, Sundar Yadav of Jaspal Bangar area, Vivek Kumar of Lohara, Kharan Rajput, Manoj Kumar and Deepak Kumar of Gobind Nagar, Shimlapuri.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police arrested the accused from a ground in Giaspura where they had assembled to hatch the conspiracy. The police seized a car, four mobiles, two bikes, a scooter, a .12 bore country-made pistol with two live cartridges and five swords.

A case under sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act has been registered against the accused. Police said the accused were being questioned to discover their previous criminal record.