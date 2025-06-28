Army felicitates civilians for their role during ‘Op Sindoor’

Army’s Ace of Spades Division, on Saturday, honoured civilians who played a pivotal role during “Operation Sindoor” in restoring normalcy, said officials. Army’s Ace of Spades Division, on Saturday, honoured civilians who played a pivotal role during “Operation Sindoor” in restoring normalcy, said officials. (HT Photo)

“The locals of Rajouri, Poonch, Mendhar, Krishna Ghati, Manjakote and Naushera facilitated casualty evacuation, humanitarian and rescue operations under challenging conditions during Operation Sindoor,” said Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

Operation Sindoor was a military operation launched by Indian armed forces on the night of 6th/7th May this year in response to a barbaric terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam on 22 April where individuals were targeted based on their religion with an aim to fracture peaceful coexistence, said Col Bartwal.

A total of 26 people including a local pony rider were brutally killed by the terrorists.

The Indian armed forces carried out a firm, focused, calibrated and non-retaliatory response against terror launch pads all along the western border.

During the initial strike nine terror camps (four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir) were destroyed.

“In response Pakistan Army violated ceasefire all along the frontage and when they received befitting reply from armed forces, Pakistan Army targeted innocent civilians in Rajouri and Poonch district killing 17 civilians and injuring 50 others,” he added.

However, continuing with their rich tradition of bravery, patriotism as has been demonstrated in earlier wars of 1948, 1965 and 1971 and undeterred by personal losses the people of Rajouri and Poonch joined hands and worked tirelessly along with the armed forces and emerged victorious, he said.

The Ace of Spades Division GOC Gen Kaushik Mukherji felicitated the brave civilians who played a pivotal role during Operation Sindoor in restoring normalcy, he said.