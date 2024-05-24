Army, Flag Foundation of India hoist 108-ft-high Tricolour at LoC

The Army and Flag Foundation of India dedicated a 108-feet-high mast National Flag at the Line of Control (LoC). The flag was hoisted at Kaman Post, Uri, the last point on the LoC. The Army and Flag Foundation of India dedicated a 108-feet-high mast National Flag at the Line of Control (LoC). The flag was hoisted at Kaman Post, Uri, the last point on the LoC. (HT File)

The event was attended by officials from the army, administration, members of the foundation, community leaders, schoolchildren and tourists. “The flag mast, standing tall at 108 feet, is a testament to India’s rich heritage and the enduring spirit of its people. This new addition to the impressive Kaman Post not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the area but also is a testimony to sacrosanct values and ideals that the Tricolour represents,” an army spokesman said, adding that the overwhelming participation by citizens reinforces the positive propagation and actualisation of ethos vital for nation-building.

Last year, the army allowed civilians, including tourists, to visit Kaman Post and bridge which is the last point on the Line of Control in Baramulla to promote border tourism

The Kaman Bridge or Peace bridge (Aman Setu) that connects the Valley with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is being developed as a potential tourist place on the LoC.

Though the road to PoK was thrown open in 2005 with the launch of bus services between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad after more than five decades of hostilities, it was closed in 2018 over their alleged use for terror activities. With ceasefire on LoC since 2021, a large number of tourists and locals are visiting places in Kashmir which are close to LoC especially in Tanghdar, Gurez and Machil. Kaman Post has been given a new look.

At Kaman Post, billboards have been put up depicting the history of the region since 1947 and pictures of local heroes and soldiers killed in action in the India-Pakistan wars and cross-LoC shelling. A cafe has also been opened near the Kaman Aman Setu (bridge), which was until 2018 used for cross-LoC trade and travel.