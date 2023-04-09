Army kills one intruder, captures two along LoC in Poonch

The Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district by killing one intruder and capturing two other infiltrators on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “On Saturday at 10.15 pm, troops deployed on the LoC in the Poonch sector observed a suspicious movement of a group (three individuals) close to the Line of Control.” The Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district by killing one intruder and capturing two other infiltrators on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (HT Photo)

“At around midnight, the group crossed the LoC and started infiltrating into the Indian side. The troops kept the movement of the infiltrating group under observation. At approximately 2 am as the group approached the fence, the troops challenged the infiltrators. The intruders started to run away but they were engaged by fire, in which one was shot dead while the other two managed to run into the jungle taking advantage of the thick foliage and rocky outcrop,” said Col Anand.

The area was immediately cordoned off to prevent their escape across the LoC, he said.

“A search operation was launched at the first light on Sunday where the body of one intruder was recovered at the encounter site. As the search progressed in the jungle, one intruder was apprehended alive in wounded condition. In the subsequent search, the third intruder was also apprehended alive,” he added.

In the search operation so far, three bags with 14 packets of narcotics weighing nearly 17 kg, Pakistan currency, some documents and eatables have been recovered.

“During preliminary questioning, the two intruders, who have been apprehended alive, have claimed that they (all three) are residents of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) and belong to Maidan Mohalla in Chanjal Village,” said the spokesperson.

On April 3, police seized a cache of arms and ammunition, suspected to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone, in Rakh Barutia village of Vijaypur in the border district of Samba.

The consignment was dropped close to the under-construction All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur. Three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48 bullets and four Chinese hand grenades were recovered from the packet.

During the intervening night of March 31 and April 1, the Border Security Force (BSF) fired at a Pakistani drone along the international border in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

On March 29 around 9.30 pm there was a powerful IED blast near a border police post in Sanyal of the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. The blast that took place barely 4 km from the zero line in the Hiranagar sector, around 9.30pm, was heard in four to five villages along the border.

It may be stated that when snow starts melting in the mountain passes, Pakistan shifts its focus to the LoC to push terrorists, drugs, and weapons from traditional routes in Rajouri and Poonch.