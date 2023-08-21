Major infiltration bid foiled in Poonch’s Balakote, 2 terrorists killed

The army on Monday killed two terrorists and foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district’s Balakote sector. The army on Monday killed two terrorists and foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district’s Balakote sector. (PTI File Photo)

“Intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies and police revealed the presence of terrorists waiting across the LoC to enter from Balakote sector. Based on these inputs, a surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert and multiple ambushes were planted at suitable locations,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

On Monday morning, two terrorists were detected by troops making attempts to cross the LoC while using inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage and undulating ground in the Hamirpur area of Balakote sector to their advantage, he said.

“As the terrorists approached ambush, they were challenged and then engaged with effective fire. This forced the terrorists to flee from the ambush site. However, firing resulted in one terrorist falling down on the ground near the LoC,” said Col Bartwal. Additional troops were then moved into the area and search operations commenced on Monday afternoon following an improvement in weather conditions and visibility.

The search of the area led to the recovery of an AK 47 rifle with two magazines, 30 rounds, two grenades and Pak origin medicines. The spokesperson informed that during the search blood trails leading towards LoC were also detected. “As per intelligence inputs the two terrorists, who attempted to infiltrate, were injured in army’s fire, but still managed to return across the LoC and later they succumbed to their injuries,” said the spokesperson.

Militants escape cordon in Pulwama

Srinagar : Militants who had been trapped in south Kashmir’s Pulwama village on Sunday night managed to break the cordon and escape.

On Sunday night, the army, police and CRPF established a cordon at village Larov Parigam in Pulwama on the information about the presence of militants.

“Encounter has started in Larrow- Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police & security forces are on the job,” tweeted Kashmir Police on its official handle on Sunday night.

However, as the forces were establishing cordon, the militants opened fire resulting in an encounter. Taking advantage of darkness, the militants managed to escape from the village. The cordon continued till morning, however, after searches the cordon was lifted.

An officer said that they had got inputs about the presence of two to three militants in the village. However, taking advantage of darkness, they fled from the village.