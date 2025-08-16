Army leads rescue operations after cloudburst in J&K’s Kishtwar

The Indian Army, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police and district administration, is carrying out rescue operations in Chasoti village of Kishtwar district after the devastating flash flood triggered by a cloudburst. Army personnel during the search and rescue operation after the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Chasoti village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. (PTI Photo)

A massive cloudburst struck Chasoti village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, killing at least 60 people. The cloudburst, which occurred along the Machail Mata Yatra route, triggered widespread destruction, causing multiple casualties among yatris and residents.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah interacting with local residents at Chasoti village in Kishtwar district on Friday night. (X)

Chief minister Omar Abdullah visited Chasoti to assess the damage and received a detailed briefing from army personnel. He also used a virtual reality (VR) headset to review the destruction and said immediate relief measures would be taken to support affected families.

On Friday, Abdullah confirmed that 60 bodies had been recovered so far, while the number of missing people was still being verified.

“Around 60 bodies have been found. The number of missing persons is being assessed. After the rescue and relief operation concludes, we will inquire whether the administration could have taken any preventive steps when the MeT department had issued a warning and also advised people not to venture out if not needed. The rescue operation by the army, NDRF, SDRF, police, and administration is underway. Workers of different political parties are also working on the ground,” Omar Abdullah told reporters.

Union minister Jitendra Singh also reached Chasoti late on Friday evening to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has been put on standby to support the operations. Two Mi-17 helicopters and an advanced light helicopter have been kept ready at Jammu and Udhampur for deployment if needed.

Earlier, in his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with those affected by natural disasters across the country.

“Nature is testing us...Over the past few days, we have been facing natural disasters, landslides, cloudbursts, and many other calamities. Our sympathies are with the affected people,” he said from Red Fort.