Army likely to set up wind turbine project at 20 locations in border areas: Himachal CM

Army is considering setting up wind turbine project at 20 locations in the border areas for which the detailed project report has been prepared, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday after a meeting with senior officers of the Indian Army’s Central Command and reviewed various projects being implemented by the army in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

The CM assured the army of the state government’s full cooperation in the execution of its projects. The project is expected to generate between 68,000 and 80,000 kWh of energy annually, sufficient to electrify 120 to 160 households.

Sukhu said that the border tourism initiative, launched jointly by the state government and the Indian Army is showing encouraging results. Tourist inflow in the border regions has seen a remarkable rise--from around 21,000 visitors in 2024 to over 70,000 in 2025-- a three-and-a-half-fold increase.

The CM directed officials to ensure hassle-free facilities for tourists visiting the border areas to enhance their overall experience. He also informed that the state government has written to the Union government regarding the resumption of trade activities through Shipki La and that positive indications have been received. Due to the consistent efforts of the state government, both India and China have agreed to re-open border trade through the Lipulekh Pass, Shipki-La Pass, and Nathu-La Pass.

He also reviewed the progress of the proposed airport at Rangrik and urged the army to expedite work on the project, stating that it would provide a major boost to tourism and connectivity in the region.

MoU signed between HPU and Indian Army

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, and the Indian Army to foster collaborative research and development initiatives on Tuesday in the presence of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Brigadier Anurag Pandey, signed the MoU on behalf of the Indian Army while professor Mahavir Singh, vice-chancellor represented HPU.

The CM said, “The agreement marks the beginning of a synergistic partnership between the Indian Army and HPU aimed at promoting collaborative research and development in diverse fields.”

The key focus areas include joint historical research on Indo-Tibet linkages, economic and developmental studies on the border areas of Himachal to encourage investment and sustainable growth, exploration and deployment of drone technology and counter-drone measures, development and implementation of cyber security best practices and initiatives to promote green energy and environmentally responsible practices.

It also emphasises strategic and mass communication initiatives for effective information dissemination, exchange of faculty and staff for research and academic cooperation and the organisation of joint seminars, workshops and training programmes. The MoU further provides an opportunity for Indian Army personnel to pursue academic courses at HPU, Shimla.