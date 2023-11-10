Army major held on rape charge in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar commisionerate police have arrested an army major on rape charge on Thursday. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jagmohan Singh said the accused has been identified as Manpreet Singh (32), who is posted at Bathinda cantonment. The Jalandhar commisionerate police have arrested an army major on rape charge on Thursday. (Representational image)

“The FIR was registered at Bhargav camp police station on September 20 on the complaint of a Haridwar-based woman, who alleged Manpreet, a resident of Jalandhar, of sexual abuse on the pretext of marrying her,” he said.

He added that the army officials were informed about the FIR against their officer following which he appeared before police at the Jalandhar cantonment police station from where he was taken into custody.

“The due process has been followed to arrest him in presence of his senior officer,” the DCP said.

Police said in her complaint, the woman alleged that they both met on a matrimonial site following which they started meeting more frequently.

A case has been registered under Section 376 of the IPC.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON