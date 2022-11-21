Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army pays tribute to three soldiers who die in avalanche in Machil sector

Army pays tribute to three soldiers who die in avalanche in Machil sector

Published on Nov 21, 2022 05:47 AM IST

Three soldiers came under an avalanche on Friday in the Machil sector in the Kupwara district near the Line of Control (LoC)

All the three bravehearts were air evacuated to 168 military hospital Kupwara, however, could not be revived and succumbed (Representational Image/HT File)
ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar

The army on Sunday paid rich tributes to three soldiers who died after coming under an avalanche in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The soldiers came under an avalanche on Friday in the Machil sector in the Kupwara district near the Line of Control (LoC), he said.

Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao, Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar and Gunner Souvik Hazra of 56 Rashtriya Rifles, made the supreme sacrifice on Friday near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machill sector in Kupwara district, an army spokesperson said. In a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment, the headquarters of Chinar Corps of the Army, General Officer Commanding Lt Gen ADS Aujla and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud nation.

Naik Rao and Lance Naik Kumar had come under a snow-slide, while Gunner Hazra had developed hyperthermia, during the same patrol, the spokesman said.

All the three bravehearts were air evacuated to 168 military hospital Kupwara, however, could not be revived and succumbed, he said. Naik Rao (41) had joined Army in 2002. He belonged to Village Chunchkkede, Post Dhule, Tehsil, Dhule District in Maharashtra. The braveheart is survived by his wife.

Lance Naik Kumar, 22, had joined Army in 2018. He belonged to Sajwantgarh village, post Rodu, Tehsil Ladnun, Nagaur district in Rajasthan. The braveheart is survived by his mother.

Gunner Hazra, 22, had joined Army in 2019. He belonged to Village Khamarberia, Post Onda, Tehsil Bankura Sadar, District Bankura in West Bengal. The braveheart is survived by his uncle.

The mortal remains will be taken for last rites to their native place, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

