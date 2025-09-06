Army rescues 2 South Korean mountaineers in Ladakh; 1 dies

A South Korean national died during a mountaineering expedition in Ladakh, while his wife remains critically ill, said officials on Friday. The deceased was identified as Hyun Woo Kim (File)

The army said the South Korean couple fell critically ill near Kongmarula, an isolated peak of Ladakh on Thursday, following which a high-altitude night rescue operation was carried out. The mountaineers were flown to Sonam Nurboo Memorial Hospital in Leh for urgent treatment. However, one of them could not survive.

A defence spokesperson stated that a daring casualty evacuation was executed by the Indian Army Aviation Thursday night. “Requisition was received to evacuate a foreign national of the Republic of Korea , Hyun Woo Kim alongwith his wife,” he said.

The location posed significant challenges, an altitude of over 17,000 feet and treacherous snow-covered peaks of Ladakh, he added. The mission required a precise NVG (night vision goggles) landing at an unprepared helipad, demanding exceptional piloting skills and situational awareness.

“The helicopter landed at 9.15 pm at the peak, and the rescue team wasted no time in evacuating the foreign nationals by air. After a successful rescue, the individuals were handed over to medical authorities where one of them passed away despite best efforts by the doctors,” he said.

The Army’s Fire and Fury Corps expressed its condolences on X. “On Sep 4, 2025, during a mountaineering expedition, two South Korean nationals fell critically ill near Kongmarula, an isolated peak of Ladakh. Army Aviation helicopters of Fire & Fury Corps executed a night Casualty Evacuation from an unprepared site at an altitude of 17000 feet, to ensure timely evacuation of the mountaineers to SNM Hospital, Leh for further treatment. Fire and Fury Corps expresses heartfelt condolences to the family of one of the mountaineers who unfortunately lost his life”, it wrote.

Last week, a mountaineering expedition to Mount Nun in Ladakh turned tragic after heavy snowfall claimed the life of Kamal Mondal, an assistant vigilance officer with the south eastern railway, on the night of August 26.