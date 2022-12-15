Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army rescues 30 stranded passengers on Mughal Road

Army rescues 30 stranded passengers on Mughal Road

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 09:18 AM IST

Indian army rescued 30 passengers after 15 vehicles stuck on snow-bound Mughal Road late on Tuesday night

Indian army rescued 30 passengers after 15 vehicles stuck on snow-bound Mughal Road late on Tuesday night. The Mughal Road connects Rajouri and Poonch with Shopian in South Kashmir (HT FIle)
Indian army rescued 30 passengers after 15 vehicles stuck on snow-bound Mughal Road late on Tuesday night. The Mughal Road connects Rajouri and Poonch with Shopian in South Kashmir (HT FIle)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Indian army rescued 30 passengers after 15 vehicles stuck on snow-bound Mughal Road late on Tuesday night. The Mughal Road connects Rajouri and Poonch with Shopian in South Kashmir.

“At around 8.30pm, the army received a distress call from the civil administration seeking assistance for rescue of stranded passengers at KM 40 on Mughal Road. A truck had overturned, which lead to a traffic snarl on the road,” said a defence spokesperson.

As many as 30 passengers in 15 vehicles were stranded in sub-zero temperature on the road. Soon after receiving the information, a team of Indian Army immediately reached the stop, cleared the blockade, and rescued the passengers.

“They were brought to KM 28 and were provided hot meals,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out